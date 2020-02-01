Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 6.2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 388,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 534,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVID shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

