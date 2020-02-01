OSI Systems’ (OSIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

OSIS traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 438,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

