O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSM opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

