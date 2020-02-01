Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.43.

In other news, insider Pierre Lassonde acquired 250,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,013,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,952,251.40.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

