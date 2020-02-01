Origin Sport Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.