OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020 // Comments off

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.96.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.