OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.96.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

