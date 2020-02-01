Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.10. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 22,040 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

