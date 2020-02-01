OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price rose 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 176,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 72,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 93,015 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

