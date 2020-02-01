Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter.

OPY traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 88,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,695. The stock has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

