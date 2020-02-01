Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 295,875 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Open Text by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.