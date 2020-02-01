OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.55. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 50,489 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

