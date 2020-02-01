ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 3,328,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,151. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.