ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,994,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,248. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

