OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.96-2.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.164-6.164 billion.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. OMRON has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

