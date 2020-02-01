Odyssey Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z and IDEX. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $314,283.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, LBank, Bittrex, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.