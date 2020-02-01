Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.94, approximately 180,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 326,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

