Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 484,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

