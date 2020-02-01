Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

