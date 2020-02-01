Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 815,410 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 298,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

