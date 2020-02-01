Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 710,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 272,373 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

