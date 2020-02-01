Nucleus Vision Market Cap Achieves $4.33 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $264,685.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BITBOX, Zebpay, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bitrue, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

