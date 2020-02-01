NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.67 on Friday, hitting $313.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

