NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $143.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.