NTV Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 7,545,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.