NTV Asset Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,782,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.