NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

DTE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

