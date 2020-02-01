NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

