NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

