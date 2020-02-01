NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,343. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

