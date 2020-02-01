NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

