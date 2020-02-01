Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.