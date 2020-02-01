Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NVO opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
