Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,061,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

