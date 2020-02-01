North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 659,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,355. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

