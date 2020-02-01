North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 63,573.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. 33,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

