North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,199,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.