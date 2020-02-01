North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 490 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 742.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $131.62. 1,820,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,826. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.95. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.