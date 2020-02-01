North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

