Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

