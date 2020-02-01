Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $166.33 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

