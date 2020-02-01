Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.