Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Announces $0.69 Dividend

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6878 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE NBLX opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
NBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.