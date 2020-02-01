Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives $2.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NE shares. HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 342,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Noble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 62.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,327,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 512,236 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Noble by 10.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,136,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Noble stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,878. Noble has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

