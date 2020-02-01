Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $9,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

