Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 227,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

