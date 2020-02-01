Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,595,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $587,563.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,368 shares of company stock worth $16,625,830. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

