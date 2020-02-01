Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DO stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

