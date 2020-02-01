Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 295.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,887 shares of company stock worth $748,670. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

