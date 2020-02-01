Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TiVo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TiVo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TiVo by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $923.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.16.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

