Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter.

COUP opened at $161.15 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $80.54 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $138,858.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

