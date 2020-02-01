Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $86.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

